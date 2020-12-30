Maha sees 3,537 new Covid-19 cases, 4,913 recoveries; 70 fatalities

-
The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 19,28,603 on Wednesday with the addition of 3,537 fresh cases, the state health department said.
With 70 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state went up to 49,463, it said.
A total of 4,913 people were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the cumulative count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,24,934, the department said in a release.
The state is now left with 53,066 active cases, it said.
