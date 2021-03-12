Maharashtra: 2-day curfew announced in Parbhani amid rise in Covid cases

-
In a bid to tackle the rise
in COVID-19 cases, the administration in Maharashtra's Parbhani on Friday decided to impose a two-day curfew in the city limits and towns of the district.
The curfew will commence on Saturday midnight and will end at 6 am on Monday, an official said.
The curfew will be enforced in the municipal councils, nagar panchayats of district and a 3 km area beyond these limits, the official told.
Curfew will be exempted for vehicles of government offices, medical stores, hospitals and those engaged in emergency services, he said.
Home deliveries will be permitted from 6 am to 9 am, he said, adding that people who are travelling for vacations and going for testing will be allowed to move around.
Stringent action will be taken against violators of the curfew, the official said.
Places of worship in the district will remain closed till March 31 (only five persons will be allowed to carry out religious proceedings), he added.
At least 44 cases of coronavirus were detected in Parbhani on Friday, taking the tally of infections in the region to 9,143.
At least 341 persons have died of the infection in the district so far, while 8,455 have recovered from it.
The district is now left with 347 active cases, it was stated.
