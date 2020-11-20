Maharashtra Covid-19 case count grows by 5,640, recoveries by 6,945

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt slashes charges for coronavirus tests by Rs 300
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Why is mortality dipping even as cases grow?
As India fights coronavirus, it must ensure equitable access to tests
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Poland President Andrzej Duda tests positive
Chhattisgarh adds 2,017 coronavirus cases; Cong leader tests positive
-
Maharashtra's coronavirus tally
on Friday climbed to 17,68,695 with the addition of 5,640 cases, a state health department official said.
The state reported 155 deaths during the day, which pushed the fatality count to 46,511, he said.
A total of 6,945 patients were discharged on Friday after treatment, taking the tally of recovered patients to 16,42,916. With this, the number of active patients in the state reached 78,272.
Mumbai city reported 1,031 new coronavirus positive cases on Friday, which pushed its overall tally to 2,73,486, while its death toll rose to 10,639 with 12 fatalities during the day.
The state has so far conducted 1,00,35,665 tests.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,68,695; new cases: 5,640; death toll: 46,511; discharged: 16,42,916; active cases: 78,272; people tested so far: 1,00,35,665.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU