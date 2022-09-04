Maharashtra logs 1,205 Covid-19 cases, three deaths; active tally now 8,364

-
-
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 1,205 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, which took the tally to 81,04,854 and toll to 1,48,264, an official said.
Mumbai Circle accounted for 696 new cases, followed by Pune circle with 317, Nashik circle 45, Kolhapur circle 25, Nagpur circle 61, Latur circle 37, Aurangabad circle 19 and Akola circle five, the official said.
The three deaths comprised two in Mumbai circle and one in Nagpur circle, he added.
The recovery count rose by 1,532 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,48,228, leaving the state with an active caseload of 8,364, he said.
Mumbai has 2,949 active cases, followed by 1,882 in Thane and 1,735 in Pune, he added.
State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.07 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.
It also revealed that 8,42,11,629 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 22,001 in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,04,854; fresh cases 1,205; death toll 1,48,264; recoveries 79,48,226; active cases 8,364; total tests 8,42,11,629.
First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 19:41 IST