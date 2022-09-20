Maharashtra sees 550 Covid-19 cases, two fatalities; active tally at 4,216

on Tuesday recorded 550 fresh cases and two fatalities, taking the tally to 81,16,384 and the toll to 1,48,314, the state health department said.

A day before, the state had reported 292 infections and two deaths due to the infection.

The two COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Mumbai and Thane city.

Mumbai logged 120 new cases.

Maharashtra's case fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.

The state is now left with 4,216 active cases, as per the health department.

A total of 772 patients recovered from infection in the last 24 hours, which raised the cumulative count of recoveries to 79,63,854 at the recovery rate of 98.12 per cent.

With 19,755 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the tally of samples examined so far in has gone up to 8,45,69,171.

COVID-19 figures in are as follows: fresh cases 550, total cases 81,16,384, fatalities 1,48,314, active cases 19,755; recoveries 79,63,854, total tests 8,45,69,171.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)