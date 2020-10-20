Maharashtra: Nagpur records 427 fresh Covid-19 cases; 13 more deaths

-
-
As many as 427 persons tested
positive for coronavirus, while 13 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, an official said.
With the addition of latest cases and casualties, the count of infections in the district rose to 91,559 and the toll reached 2,979, the official said.
Of the fatalities reported so far, Nagpur alone accounted for 2,084 deaths, while the rest were from rural areas and out of the district, he said.
Following the discharge of 583 patients during the day, the number of recoveries went up to 82,439, the official said, adding that the district currently has 6,141 active cases.
