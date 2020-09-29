Maharashtra police force reports 215 new Covid cases, tally now at 23,033

-
-
As many as 215 personnel of the Maharashtra Police Department tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 23,033 in the force, informed the state police on Tuesday.
Out of the total coronavirus positive cases, the active cases stand at 3,107. While 19,681 patients have recovered, the death toll has reached 245.
"215 police personnel tested positive for COVID19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 23,033 in the force including 19,681 recoveries, 3,107 active cases and 245 deaths," police said.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,65,455 active cases, 10,49,947 cured and discharged cases and 35,751 deaths.
With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The COVID-19 count stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases. It also includes 51,01,398 cured and discharged or migrated patients and 96,318 deaths, according to the Ministry.
