Maharashtra records 20 new Omicron cases, all asymptomatic

The tally of Omicron infections reported in Maharashtra rose to 108 on Friday with 20 cases of the new coronavirus variant coming to light, officials said.
As many as 54 of 108 patients have been already discharged.
Eleven new cases were reported from Mumbai, six from Pune, two from Satara and one from Ahmednagar.
Of these new patients, 15 have history of international travel, one patient has history of domestic travel while four others had come in close contact with them.
One patient is a minor while six patients are above 60 years of age. All new patients are asymptomatic.
The statement further said that 12 of these patients were fully vaccinated, seven unvaccinated and one was not eligible for vaccination (being below 18).
Reports of 14 cases came from the National Institute of Virology and the remaining from the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research, Pune.
Mumbai has recorded 46 Omicron cases so far, including those found following screening at the Mumbai International Airport.
Pimpri-Chinchwad township has reported 19 cases, Pune rural area 15 and Pune city seven.
Since December 1, 2021, as many as 1,63,553 international travelers came to Mumbai, including 23,933 from 'at-risk' countries.
