Maharashtra records 263 Covid-19 cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 263 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.
The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,80,337 and death toll reached 1,47,853.
On Thursday, the state had recorded 231 new cases and one fatality.
Mumbai recorded 155 new cases and one death on Friday. Another fatality was reported from neighbouring Thane district.
The case fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 1.87 per cent.
The state has 1,455 active cases now.
The districts of Nandurbar, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli have zero active cases.
As many as 240 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recovered patients to 77,31,029. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.11 per cent.
As many as 28,541 coronavirus tests were conducted since Thursday evening, taking the total of tests conducted so far to 8,05,09,470.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 263; New deaths: two; Active cases: 1,455; Tests conducted: 28,541.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
