Maharashtra reports 20,598 new Covid-19 cases, tally up at 1,208,642

Maharashtra recorded as many as
20,598 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took the state's overall tally to 12,08,642, the health department said.
With the death of 455 patients, the state's fatality count mounted to 32,671, it said.
A total of 26,408 patients were discharged during the day, the department said in a statement.
So far, 8,84,341 patients have recovered in the state.
There are 2,91,238 active cases in Maharashtra at present.
As many as 58,72,241 people have been tested across the state so far, the statement said.
