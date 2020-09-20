JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Only 'swadeshi' products available in central police canteens: Govt
Business Standard

Maharashtra reports 20,598 new Covid-19 cases, tally up at 1,208,642

So far, 8,84,341 patients have recovered in the state and there are 2,91,238 active cases

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock
A total of 26,408 patients were discharged during the day, the department said in a statement. Photo: Shutterstock

Maharashtra recorded as many as

20,598 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took the state's overall tally to 12,08,642, the health department said.

With the death of 455 patients, the state's fatality count mounted to 32,671, it said.

A total of 26,408 patients were discharged during the day, the department said in a statement.

So far, 8,84,341 patients have recovered in the state.

There are 2,91,238 active cases in Maharashtra at present.

As many as 58,72,241 people have been tested across the state so far, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 20:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU