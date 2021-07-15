Maharashtra reports 8,010 new Covid cases, 170 deaths, 7,391 recoveries

Maharashtra's caseload rose to 61,89,257 with the addition of 8,010 new infections on Thursday, while the death toll jumped to 1,26,560 after 170 patients succumbed to the respiratory illness, a health department official said here.

The state witnessed a drop in the daily COVID-19 cases, while the fatalities remained the same as compared to Wednesday,



when it had reported 8,602 new infections and 170 deaths. Significantly, Parbhani and Jalgaon cities did not report any new infection in the last 24 hours, the official said. The official said as many as 7,391 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 59,52,192. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent, he said. The state now has 1,07,205 active cases. According to the official, out of 4,48,24,211 COVID-19 tests done so far, 2,14,935 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The official said currently 5,81,266 people are in home quarantine and 4,471 in institutional quarantine across the state. The highest active cases, 17,401, are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai at 15,653 and 10,925, respectively. According to the health department, of the total 59,52,192 recovered patients, the highest - 10,37,193 - were from Pune district, followed by Mumbai and Thane at 7,00,859 and 5,60,811, respectively.

Mumbai recorded 526 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,29,791, while the death toll increased to 15,667 with the addition of 13 fresh fatalities, the official said. He said 346 more people tested positive for the infection in Pune municipal limits, taking the tally to 4,99,467, while the death toll jumped to 8,577 after 13 more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in the city. According to the official, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 11, 217, 62, 15 and 12 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Coronavirus figures for are as follows: Total cases 61,89,257; new cases 8,010; total deaths 1,26,560; recoveries 59,52,192; active cases 1,07,205; tests conducted so far 4,48,24,211.

