Maharashtra's Covid death toll crosses 100,000 mark, tally overtakes France

Maharashtra's Covid-19 death toll crossed the one lakh mark with deaths continuing to remain on the higher side, even as fresh infections for the day kept falling, health officials said on Sunday.
With 681 fatalities, the state reached the six-digit figure, with the toll at 100,130, which is not only highest among all states in India, but brings it on par with six other countries having recorded deaths above the one lakh level, though three of them are in the one crore plus bracket.
In terms of total infections recorded till date, Maharashtra has touched 58,31,781 - overtaking France which ranks No 4 in the world with 57,07,683, followed by Turkey with 52,82,594 and Russia with 51,26,437 infections.
Against 741 deaths declared on Saturday, the state registered 681 fatalities (233 fresh, and 385 previous deaths).
The number of fresh cases fell from 13,659 on Saturday to 12,557, sending the state tally to 58,31,781 now.
In Mumbai, for the sixth consecutive day, the new infections remained below the 1,000 level, and dropped from 863 on Saturday to 786, while the city tally climbed to 710,643. The daily deaths decreased from 29 to 20 now to send total fatalities in the country's commercial capital to 14,971.
The number of active cases dropped from 188,027 to 185,527, while another 14,433 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 55,43,267 now, while the recovery rate further improved from 94.01 per cent to 95.05 per cent.
The Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - recorded a fall in new cases from 2,792 to 2,420, with the tally at 15,48,494 and with 33 more deaths, the toll stood at 28,267 now, in view of the reconciliation of previous fatalities.
Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation amounted to 13,46,389 now, and those in institutional quarantine to 6,426.
