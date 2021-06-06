Kerala registers 14,672 fresh Covid-19 cases, reports 227 fatalities

-
Kerala registered
14,672 fresh coronavirus cases and 227 related deaths on Sunday taking the total caseload in the state to 26.03 lakh and the toll to 9,946.
Health Minister Veena George noted that 1,02,792 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 14.27 per cent.
Till now 2.05 crore samples have been tested.
Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases today at 2,126, followed by Ernakulam with 1,807 and Malappuram 1,687.
"Out of those who were found infected today, 153 reached the state from outside while 13,638 contracted the disease through their contacts.
The sources of infection of 814 are yet to be traced. Sixty seven health workers are also among the infected," Minister said in a release.
Currently, 1,60,653 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in the state.
As many as 21,429 people recuperated from the disease on Sunday taking the total number of those cured to 24.62 lakh.
Twenty seven new places were added to the hot spot list taking the total to 891.
The Minister further said the mobile COVID-19 testing labs will continue to operate for another three more months.
The state government had started 10 mobile testing labs since last March.
"Along with that four more mobile testing labs have reached Thiruvananthapuram and will be functional after the National Accreditation Board for Testing (NABL) audit," she added.
