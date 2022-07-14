Maharashtra's Thane reports 190 fresh Covid-19 infections, 1 death

A total of 190 new cases of have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,31,937, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,680 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death due to COVID-19 was also reported on Wednesday, raising the toll in the district to 11,917, he said.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,18,150, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)