Maharashtra sees 55,469 new Covid-19 cases; 297 die

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt aims to vaccinate 300,000 people per day: Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra coronavirus update: Registers 3,913 Covid-19 cases, 93 deaths
28,699 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, 132 deaths
Maharashtra sees 47,288 new Covid-19 cases, 155 deaths
Maharashtra sees highest one-day spike of 40,414 Covid-19 cases
-
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported
55,469 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the second highest spike in the last two days, taking the tally of infections to 31,13,354while 297 deaths pushed the toll to 56,330, the state health department said.
Maharashtra is now left with 4,72,283 active cases.
Mumbai recorded 10,040 new cases and 32 deaths.
At the same time, 34,256 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the count of the recoveries in the state to 25,83,331, the department said in a release.
The state'srecovery rate now stands at 82.98 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent.
Maharashtra had reported the highest spike in daily cases on Sunday, when it added over 57,000 infections.
With 2,01,693 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,09,17,486, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU