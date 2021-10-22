1 bn vax doses milestone could have been achieved 6 months ago: Sisodia

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia attacks Centre for exporting coronavirus vaccines
98% Delhi govt schools maintain pupil-teacher ratio: Sisodia
AAP govt ordered 13.4 mn vaccine doses, but Centre cleared 350,000: Sisodia
Centre has given only 1.5 million vaccine doses to Delhi in July: Sisodia
Healthcare industry leaders hail 100-crore Covid-19 vaccination milestone
-
Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday took a swipe at the Centre over the celebrations on the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, saying India's medical team would have had achieved the target six months ago if the Union government had started arranging the vaccines for people in time.
India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday, resulting in celebratory events in several parts of the country.
The country crossed the landmark in a little over nine months since a nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16.
"While taking pride in the administration of 100 crore vaccines, we should also remember that our medical team would have had achieved the target of administering 100 crore vaccines six months ago if the central government had started arranging the vaccine in time and had not fallen in greed of getting accolades for sending the vaccines abroad," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the crossing of the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone and said that India's success in achieving the target in nine months has given a befitting reply to those who questioned its capabilities.
This highlights a "new India" which can set difficult targets and achieve them, the prime minister said in his address to the nation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU