Maharashtra update: Over 9,900 minors contracted Covid in Ahmednagar in May

Over 9,900 minors tested positive



for at Ahmednagar in last month, but the district administration claimed that around 95 per cent of them were asymptomatic and the situation was not alarming.

In May this year, atotal of 86,182 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ahmednagar, district Collector Rajendra Bhosale told PTI.

"Out of them, 9,928 were minors (aged below 18), which comes to about 11.5 per cent of the total cases reported last month," Bhosale said.

He said out of the 9,928 minors who contracted the viral infection, 6,700 were in the age group of 11 to 18, 3,100 were in 1 to 10 years age bracket, while some were also below the age of 1 year.

"Since around 95 per cent of them were asymptomatic, there is nothing to worry. However, considering the threat of a possible third wave of COVID-19, it has now become paramount to take utmost care of children," the collector said.

Ahmednagar's paediatric task force member Dr Sachin Solat said though the number appeared big, the situation was "not alarming at all" as about 95 per cent of the minors who contracted COVID-19 were asymptomatic.

He also said 350 to 370 patients were currently admitted to the district's civil hospital and out of them, only five to six were

Dr Solat also said that on Monday, around 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district and out of them, 97 were minors.

Asked about the reason for such a big number of contracting the disease, he said, "In most of the cases, theinfection to minors comes from their parents or other adult members of the family."



Generally adult members of a family test positive and during high risk contact-tracing, when from the same index family are tested, they too test positive, he said.

Dr Solat also said considering the possibility of a third COVID-19 wave which may affect children, a task force comprising 10 senior paediatricians has been formed in the district.

A 100-bed facility equipped with oxygen and ICUs is being prepared at the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital, he said.

Necessary training was being impared to health staff, paediatricians, local doctors, ASHA (accredited social health activist) and anganwadi workers at tehsil and village levels, he added.

