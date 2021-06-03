Maharashtra update: Thane's Covid-19 count rises by 568, death toll by 44

With the addition of 568 new cases



of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's district has reached 5,18,831, an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus also claimed the lives of 44more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 9,332.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in is 1.79 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,10,708, while the death toll has reached 2,105, another official said.

