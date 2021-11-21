Manchester United sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after emergency meeting

-
ALSO READ
Goal feast for fans as Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool win in EPL
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Old Trafford has always been magical place for me, says Ronaldo
England coach Southgate names 33-member provisional Euro squad
-
Manchester United on Sunday announced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.
This decision comes after Manchester United suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.
"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success," said United in an official statement.
"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club's history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family," it added.
Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.
Manchester United is currently at the seventh position in the Premier League standings with 17 points from 12 games.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU