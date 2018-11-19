BJP-ruled civic bodies must buy machines for sever cleaning: Manoj Tiwari

BJP chief asked party-ruled municipal corporations on Monday to purchase machines for cleaning of septic tanks and sewers to prevent deaths due to in the city.

Speaking at an event organised by here on World Toilet Day, said although sewer cleaning comes under the government but municipal corporations need to equip manual scavengers.

"Mayors of the three municipal corporations should order as soon as possible purchase of machines for cleaning of septic tanks and sewer to prevent deaths due to manual scavenging," he said.

A machine purchased by for mechanical cleaning of sewers and septic tanks was launched on the occasion.

of Bindeshwar Pathak said the machine will be deployed for mechanical cleaning if needed by civic bodies.

The mayors gave their nod for ensuring mechanical cleaning of septic tanks and drains.

The sewer cleaning job in the capital is a responsibility of city government's agency Jal Board. East Delhi said the machines could be purchased through Swachh Bharat fund.

His South Delhi counterpart Narendra Chawla also stressed on the need for mechanical cleaning of drains and sewer saying should release pending funds of corporations enabling them to do so.