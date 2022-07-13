MCD begins plantation drive, targets planting 85,000 saplings in 2022

-
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Tuesday started a special plantation drive across all its 12 zones, and set a target of planting close to 85,000 saplings and five lakh shrubs and ornamental plants this year, officials said.
The move aims to mitigate air pollution and increase the city's green cover, they said.
Saplings were planted on a large scale with the support of representatives of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), school children and others.
Deputy commissioners and senior officers of all the zones actively participated in the campaign and planted saplings, shrubs and trees in parks, schools, green belts, and municipal lands and encouraged employees and gardeners of the horticulture department.
"This year, MCD has set a target of planting about 85,000 trees and five lakh shrubs and ornamental plants, and focus is to plant such trees and shrubs that help in reducing the level of air pollution," the MCD said in a statement.
Trees with large leaves such as Palash, Ber, Jhilmil and Peepal have proved to be helpful in reducing pollution, and were planted in all the zones. Besides, trees of Rudraksha, Amaltas, Ashok, Molsari, Neem, Kachnar, Champa and African Mahogany were also planted, it said.
In the Keshavpuram zone, mega plantation drive was launched with the support of RWA and school children, and 4,039 trees and 8,025 saplings were planted in schools, parks and roadsides. During this campaign, the target is to plant 8,000 trees and 35000 saplings in this zone, officials said.
In Najafgarh Zone, more than 200 saplings were planted in parks and roadsides in Sector 29 and Sector 14 of Dwarka.
In the South Zone, 1,455 saplings and 675 trees were planted in areas like, Hauz Khas, Deoli, Chattarpur and Munrika, it said.
