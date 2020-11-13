Medicago's coronavirus vaccine projects backed by Canadian govt

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
World Coronavirus Dispatch: China seeks to have its vaccine assessed by WHO
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Russia to miss vaccine goal of 30 million doses
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Pandemic toll on US to be 4x of Great Recession
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Reinfections are real but rare, say experts
-
TORONTO (Reuters) - Quebec's Medicago, owned by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma and Philip Morris, said on Thursday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, developed with limited government funding, would go into late-stage trials before the end of the year, cementing its lead in the race for a Canadian-made vaccine.
The following is a roundup of other coronavirus vaccine projects in Canada that have also won federal support.
* In May, Canada's National Research Council (NRC) said it would collaborate with CanSino Biologics, a Chinese company with longstanding ties to Canada developing a vaccine based in part on Canadian research.
The agency said C$44 million ($34 million) in previously announced funding would be used to upgrade an NRC manufacturing facility in Montreal so the experimental vaccine could be produced in Canada. But the collaboration fell apart over an export approval issue that has never been fully explained.
* The federal government pledged C$23.3 million to fund a new manufacturing facility and other operations at the University of Saskatchewan's VIDO-InterVac vaccine developer in March, and another C$23 million to support clinical testing and trials in April. Its experimental vaccine is expected to enter early stage trials around December.
* VBI Vaccines Inc, which has research operations in Ottawa, received C$56 million in federal funding that was announced in August. Its COVID-19 candidate may also go into trials around the end of the year.
* Precisions NanoSystems won up to C$18.2 million to develop a messenger RNA-based vaccine, similar to one developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE that reported impressive trial data earlier this week.
* Nova Scotia's IMV Inc was awarded more than C$3 million to develop its experimental vaccine, which could go into trials before the end of 2020.
* Canada's National Research Council is providing a combined C$23.2 million in funding to six other early-stage projects.
* The federal government earmarked C$600 million over two years for trials of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, and their manufacture.
($1 = 1.3115 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Denny Thomas and Bill Berkrot)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU