Threat of lethal autumn in Europe as Covid-19 returns in older population
Mizoram coronavirus update: 30 more cases reported, tally up at 1,578

There are 588 active cases in the State while 990 people have been discharged

As many as 30 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mizoram on Sunday, taking the State's count of coronavirus cases to 1,578.

"30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram today, taking the total tally to 1,578. The number of active cases is 588 while 990 people have been discharged. No death reported in the State till date," said Government of Mizoram.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 14:13 IST

