Mizoram logs 525 new Covid-19 cases, single-day positivity rate 10.69%

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,26,386 as 525 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, 236 more than the previous day, a health department official said.
The single-day positivity rate was 10.69 per cent as the new cases were detected from 4,911 samples, he said.
Of the 525 new cases, 134 were children. The cases were reported from Aizawal (116), Lunglei (112), Khawzawl (35), Champhai (29).
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 456 as five more persons succumbed to the infection, the official said.
The northeastern state now has 5,437 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,20,493 people have recovered from the disease, including 342 on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 95.33 per cent and the death rate is 0.36 per cent.
According to the State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), more than 13.55 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said over 6.99 lakh people have been vaccinated till Wednesday, of which 5.27 lakh people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
