Covid-19 pandemic: Punjab reports 31 new cases and 1 death

-
ALSO READ
Amarinder to attend Sidhu's inauguration as Punjab Congress chief on Friday
Sukhjinder Randhawa seeks time to meet Punjab Governor: Report
Punjab reports 62 new Covid cases; infection tally rises to 599,266
Punjab govt to re-open schools for all classes from August 2: Officials
Punjab government to seek $210 million loan for water supply project
-
Punjab on Wednesday reported 31 new coronavirus cases and one fatality, officials said.
The infection tally in the state stands at 6,02,647 while the death toll rose to 16,567 with the one death being reported from Pathankot, according to a medical bulletin.
Among the new cases, Pathankot reported eight, followed by four each in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur and Mohali.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 242.
Seventeen people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of total recoveries to 5,85,838, as per the bulletin.
Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported two new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,373.
No death was reported in the Union Territory and the death toll stands at 820.
There are 22 active cases in the city while 64,531 people have been cured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU