Mizoram reports 8 new coronavirus cases, highest single-day spike since Jan

Eight people tested positive for
COVID-19 in Mizoram on Friday, making it the highest single- day spike in cases in over two months, an official said.
Among the new patients are two children, both aged seven, he said.
Two elderly women, 65 and 76, were also found to be COVID-positive, he added.
Five of the new cases were reported from the Aizawl district, two from Champhai and one case was detected in the Hnahthial district.
Three patients, including the two elderly women, have developed symptoms while the rest are asymptomatic.
Five of the new patients were found to be COVID- positive after they returned from other states, the official said.
This is the highest single-day jump in cases since January 21, he said.
Mizoram now has 37 active cases, while 4,436 people have recovered from the disease.
The death toll in the state is 11.
The Northeastern state has so far tested 2,53,938 samples for COVID-19, including 735 on Thursday.
