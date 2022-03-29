Modi inaugurates 5.21 lakh houses of PMAY scheme beneficiaries in MP

-
ALSO READ
Over 880,000 beneficiaries given houses under PM Awas Yojana: Hardeep Puri
PM hands over keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of central housing scheme in UP
PM transfers first instalment of PMAY-G to 147,000 beneficiaries in Tripura
Banks lost Rs 2.85 trn due to loan default of 13 firms, alleges UBFU
SBI yet to refund Rs 164 cr undue fee charged from Jan Dhan a/c holders
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated 5.21 lakh houses of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY)-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh while participating in the 'Grah Pravesham', a ceremony to hand over new houses to their owners.
Addressing the programme via video conferencing, Modi said his government has given topmost priority to providing houses to the poor people.
So far, 2.5 crore houses have been constructed under the PMAY scheme in the country, including two crore in rural areas, he said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the programme from Chattarpur in the state.
On the occasion, PM Modi also said that under the Nal-Jal scheme in the country, six crore families were provided pure water tap connections in their houses.
Besides, over four crore fake ration cards have been cancelled since 2014 by the present government in the country to prevent theft of food grains worth crores meant for the poor, the PM said.
"We have the policy to ensure that even the last man in the queue gets the benefit of government schemes," he said.
Modi also called upon people to take a vow to construct 75 'amrit sarovar' (ponds) in every district of the country over the next 12 months, as the nation marks 75 years of its independence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU