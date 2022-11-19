JUST IN
Congress leaders pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
Inclusive development essential of democracy: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla
Winter session of Parliament to begin from December 7: Pralhad Joshi
Letter threatens blasts during Bharat Jodo Yatra, attack on Rahul Gandhi
3 mn posts in govt depts vacant, Kharge attacks PM Modi over lack of jobs
BJP asks govt, EC to note TMC MLA's statement on 'Bangladeshi' immigrants
Sambit Patra's office should be sealed as he is BJP spokesperson: Sisodia
BJP accuses AAP MCD candidate Mukesh Goel of corruption, ahead of polls
Cong slams Govt for filing petition against release of Rajiv case convicts
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dares govt to stop ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Leaked videos: Sisodia says Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spine injury
Business Standard

PM Modi is 'swayamsevak', but RSS does not control anyone: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat arrived in Jabalpur for a four-day visit on Thursday after visiting Chhattisgarh and interacting with RSS functionaries there

Topics
RSS | Mohan Bhagwat | Modi govt

Press Trust of India  |  Jabalpur (MP) 

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during a book launch function, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been its volunteer, the Sangh does not control any person or organisation that is doing independent work.

Bhagwat was speaking at an interaction with prominent members of the local community here.

"When the Sangh's name comes up, people think of Modi ji. Modi ji is our 'swayamsevak' (volunteer)...," he said. People also think of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) when somebody talks about the RSS, and there are swayamsevaks in that organization too and their thinking is similar, he added. "But these all are not the Sangh. They are doing their own work, the Sangh is doing its own independent work," he added. While the RSS and such organizations and persons (who have been RSS volunteers) have a connection, and sometimes the Sangh helps them for a good cause, "there is no control; there is neither direct control nor indirect control (over them)...," Bhagwat stressed. The RSS chief also said that Hinduism is not just a religion but a way of living.

It was a tradition that was nurtured by all creeds, castes and religions, he said.

Bhagwat arrived in Jabalpur for a four-day visit on Thursday after visiting Chhattisgarh and interacting with RSS functionaries there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RSS

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 23:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU