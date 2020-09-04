More than 615,000 people fined for Covid-19 rule violations in Rajasthan

More than 6.15 lakh people have been slapped with fine, totalling over Rs 9 crore, in for violation of guidelines against the novel such as wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing.

The fines were collected under the Epidemic Ordinance, Director General of Police (Crime) M L Lather said.

He said that so far 7,966 persons have been arrested for violating prohibitory and quarantine norms by registering 3,634 FIRs.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, challan was issued to 9.05 lakh vehicle owners and 1.65 lakh vehicles were seized. More than Rs 16.37 crore fine has been recovered from them.

