More than 615,000 people fined for Covid-19 rule violations in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
S Korea records three-digit daily jump in Covid cases for 20th straight day
Railways ready to run 'Ganesh' special trains, awaiting Maharashtra's nod
Get ready for social distancing when you fly next after lockdown ends
Coronavirus: Govt issues advisory on social distancing to contain outbreak
DDMA allows weekly markets in Delhi to open from Monday on trial basis
-
More than 6.15 lakh people have been slapped with fine, totalling over Rs 9 crore, in Rajasthan for violation of guidelines against the novel coronavirus such as wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing.
The fines were collected under the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, Director General of Police (Crime) M L Lather said.
He said that so far 7,966 persons have been arrested for violating prohibitory and quarantine norms by registering 3,634 FIRs.
Under the Motor Vehicles Act, challan was issued to 9.05 lakh vehicle owners and 1.65 lakh vehicles were seized. More than Rs 16.37 crore fine has been recovered from them.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU