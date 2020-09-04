JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

NATO agrees nerve agent used on Russia's Alexei Navalny, demands probe
Business Standard

More than 615,000 people fined for Covid-19 rule violations in Rajasthan

The fines were collected under the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, Director General of Police (Crime) M L Lather said

Topics
rajasthan | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Photo: Shutterstock
The fines were collected under the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, Director General of Police (Crime) M L Lather said. Photo: Shutterstock

More than 6.15 lakh people have been slapped with fine, totalling over Rs 9 crore, in Rajasthan for violation of guidelines against the novel coronavirus such as wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing.

The fines were collected under the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, Director General of Police (Crime) M L Lather said.

He said that so far 7,966 persons have been arrested for violating prohibitory and quarantine norms by registering 3,634 FIRs.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, challan was issued to 9.05 lakh vehicle owners and 1.65 lakh vehicles were seized. More than Rs 16.37 crore fine has been recovered from them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 20:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU