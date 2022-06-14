BSP MLA, SP legislator, and 1 independent join BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Three MLAs, including one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party and the and an independent legislator, joined the ruling in on Tuesday, state president V D Sharma said.

BSP's Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha (from Bhind), SP's Rajesh Kumar Shukla (from Bijawar seat) and independent MLA Vikram Singh Rana (from Susner) joined the in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sharma told reporters.

Chouhan and Sharma welcomed them into the BJP.

