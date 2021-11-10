Covid-19 pandemic: Nagaland reports 9 fresh cases, 3 new fatalities

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,960 with the detection of nine new infections on Wednesday, four less than the previous day, an official said.

The death toll in the state climbed to 692 with reports of three more fatalities due to the disease on Wednesday, the official said.

Of the nine fresh cases, six were reported from Dimapur district, two from Mokokchung and one in Kohima district.

Twelve more patients recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,047, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state currently is 94 per cent.

now has 172 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,049 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

Over 4.01 lakh samples have so far been tested for COVID-19, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 12,26,953 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,15,411 people till Tuesday.

