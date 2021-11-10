Covid-19 pandemic: Nagaland reports 9 fresh cases, 3 new fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Nagaland asks staff to get vaccinated or show no-Covid report for salary
Nagaland Coronavirus update: 114 fresh cases push Covid-19 tally to 27,586
Nagaland reports 80 fresh coronavirus cases, two new fatalities
Nagaland announces fourth phase of unlocking from August 1
Bar Association requests CJI Ramana to help set up separate HC for Nagaland
-
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,960 with the detection of nine new infections on Wednesday, four less than the previous day, an official said.
The coronavirus death toll in the state climbed to 692 with reports of three more fatalities due to the disease on Wednesday, the official said.
Of the nine fresh cases, six were reported from Dimapur district, two from Mokokchung and one in Kohima district.
Twelve more patients recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,047, the official said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state currently is 94 per cent.
Nagaland now has 172 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,049 COVID patients have migrated to other states.
Over 4.01 lakh samples have so far been tested for COVID-19, the official said.
State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 12,26,953 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,15,411 people till Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU