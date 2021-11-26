Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu adds 746 new cases; 11 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: Govt suggests night curfew to Kerala, Maha in areas of high TPR
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 24,296 new cases, 173 deaths in a day; TPR past 18%
24,296 Covid-19 cases, 173 deaths in Kerala; TPR crosses 18%
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees over 11k new cases in a day, TPR comes down to 11%
Kerala sees 10,402 new Covid-19 cases, TPR is 16.41 per cent
-
Twenty one districts reported below 10 COVID-19 infections, as Tamil Nadu logged 746 new infections on Friday, pushing the caseload to 27,23,991 while 11 more deaths took the toll to 36,443.
Recoveries marginally eclipsed new cases with 759 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,79,130, leaving 8,418 active infections, a health department bulletin said.
Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 103 and 113 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.
As many as 21 districts reported below 10 COVID-19 cases, while Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded zero new cases, each, the bulletin said.
A total of 1,03,258 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5,38,67,315.
Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the health department has inoculated 77.02 per cent of the total population with a single dose of vaccine, while 41.60 per cent of people received the double dose, till date.
Delivering his address at 'Connect 2021' , the 20th edition of the event organised by Confederation of Indian Industry and Tamil Nadu and Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), he said the government would roll out a new scheme under which anyone who sustained injuries in accidents would immediately be treated at a hospital at government cost.
"The government has earmarked Rs 50 crore for this scheme in the first phase", he said.
Subramanian said the health department was able to receive details of those who benefited from the scheme rolled out by it only through Information Technology and added that IT plays a significant role in the progress of a nation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU