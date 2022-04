Mumbai BJP leaders protest demanding action over attack on party vehicle

Hundreds of workers staged a outside a police station in the eastern suburb of Chembur here on Thursday, demanding the immediate arrest of persons who vandalised the party's 'Pol Khol' rath during a campaign two days ago, police said.

Senior leaders Pravin Darekar, Ashish Shelar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha among other took part in the agitation. The party leaders also had a meeting with senior officials of the police at the Additional Commissioner's office.

According to the police, a case was registered against unidentified pers ons after a civic poll campaign vehicle of the fashioned as a rath was vandalised in the Cheetah Camp area in the early hours of Tuesday.

The 'Pol Khol' (exposure of corruption) vehicle was parked by a road and the shattered windscreen, caused by the pelting of a stone, was noticed in the morning, it was stated.

BJP workers holding placards shouted slogans against the state government during the outside the Chembur police station, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, an officials said.

Two people have been detained in the case but no arrests have been made so far, he said, adding that two teams have been formed to crack the case.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that the BJP will continue its Pol Khol' campaign against the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) irrespective of the attack on the vehicle.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, The BJP will continue its Pol-Khol campaign against the Sena-controlled . Irrespective of the number of times we get attacked, we will not step back.

If the police fail to protect the BJP and its campaign, their misdeeds will be exposed as well, he said.

Former chief minister said the BJP was exposing the corrupt practices in the civic body, which is controlled by the Sena. It has unsettled the party and its leaders. The attack indicates that the rulers of the are frightened.

Talking about the communal tension in Amravati district, Fadnavis said, The police are acting like the British who used to crush the freedom fighters. The government and some ministers are trying to pamper a particular community, which is fueling the communal tensions in Amravati.

The police should intervene and prevent any law and order situation in Amravati, he said.

Reacting to the MVA constituents, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, attacking MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Fadnavis said, When Raj was critical of the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, these people were elated. Today, Raj is critical of the state government, so they are attacking him. The BJP does not need any proxy to carry out its agenda.

