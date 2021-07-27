Mumbai coronavirus update: 5 Covid-19 deaths, lowest since March 16

-
Mumbai on Tuesday reported five deaths from COVID-19, the lowest addition in a day to the toll after March 16, the silver lining in the fight against the pandemic coming a day after the country's financial capital witnessed the lowest number of cases after April last year.
The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased by 343 on Tuesday to touch 7,34,761 and the toll rose by five to touch 15,789, a civic official said.
He said 466 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count in Mumbai to 7,11,315.
With 28,058 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 80,18,377.
On Monday, the city had seen 299 cases, the lowest daily addition since April last year, while a lower fatality count than Tuesday was recorded on March 16 when four people succumbed to the infection, he pointed out.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data also showed that Tuesday was the 12th day in a row when the addition to the tally was less than 500.
As per the data, the growth rate of cases between July 20 and 26 was 0.05 per cent and the case doubling time was 1,377 days.
The metropolis currently has 65 sealed buildings and five containment zones, it showed.
This year, Mumbai had reported a record 11,163 daily cases on April 4, while the lowest number of additions, at 328, was on February 1, civic data showed. On May 1, the city had witnessed a record 90 deaths.
