reported 198 new cases on Tuesday and two fresh deaths, the lowest fatality count since March 9, a (BMC) official.

The official said with this, the tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,39,724, while the death toll jumped to 15,994. This was the second day in a row that the financial capital logged less than 200 COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the city had witnessed 190 new cases, which were the lowest since April 2020. The city also reported the lowest death count in more than five months. On March 9, had witnessed only two fatalities. Also, on the fourth consecutive day, slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) in the city remained free of containment zones, while the number of sealed buildings has come down to 21. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five residents there test positive for With 28,508 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of tests reached 87,07,254, the official said. He said the number of recovered cases increased to 7,18,658 after 304 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

now has 2,640 active cases. The city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, he said. According to the official, Mumbai's case doubling rate has climbed to 1,986 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 10 and August 16 was 0.04 per cent. This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths - at 90 - were registered on May 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)