Mumbai: Over 6,200 penalised in one day for helmetless riding: Official

The Traffic Police has penalised more than 6,200 people for riding two-wheelers and pillion without a helmet, an official has said.

The action was taken on Thursday, he said.

According to the traffic police official, in south alone, over 3,100 persons were penalised for riding motorcycles and pillion without wearing a helmet.

"From Thursday, the city traffic police launched a drive against the helmetless riding. Wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers or pillion has been made mandatory. Earlier, action used to be taken only against the riders, but now even the pillion riders will be penalised if found not wearing a helmet," he said.

On the first day of the drive, 2,344 riders, 3,421 pillion riders and 516 persons from both the categories who were found travelling on a single vehicle were penalised for not wearing helmets, he added.

On Wednesday, the traffic police had penalised 2,500 motorists for honking without reason, official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)