Mumbai records 383 Covid-19 cases, one death; active count at 3,006

on Wednesday recorded 383 fresh positive cases and one fatality, the city civic body said.

With the addition of these cases, the city's overall infection tally rose to 11,19,833 and toll to 19,625.

On Tuesday, the city had recorded 420 cases and no fatality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

The active caseload of the metropolis stands at 3,006.

It said that 694 people recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery count to 10,97,202. Its recovery rate stood at 98 per cent.

A total of 11,418 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count to 1,76,55,861.

Mumbai's COVID-19 case doubling rate stood at 1,645 days, while the growth rate from June 6 to July 12 was 0.041 per cent, the health department said.

