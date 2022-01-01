Mumbai records 5,631 Covid-19 cases, 53 pc increase; one death

on Friday reported 5,631 new COVID-19 cases, almost 2,000 more than Thursday, which took the caseload in the city on the last day of the year to 7,85,110, a civic official said.

This was a rise of 53 per cent over 3,671 cases recorded on Thursday.

The death toll increased by one to reach 16,376.

With 548 people discharged from hospitals, the recovery count rose to 7,49,707.

The active case tally stood at 16,441, a sharp rise from 11,360 the day earlier.

However, only 2,371 or 7.8 per cent of 30,565 hospital beds in the city are occupied, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

had reported 1,377 cases on Tuesday, 2,510 on Wednesday and 3,671 on Thursday, with Friday's count being the highest since the 5,888 cases witnessed on April 24 this year during the second wave.

The city added 22,229 cases in December, three times more than 6,971 detected in November.

But in good news, the fatalities reported this month, at 38, were far less than the 90 in November.

The civic body also said that of the 5,631 new cases, only 497 patients are hospitalized, whereas 4,223 are asymptomatic.

The growth rate of cases between December 24 and 30 was 0.20 per cent, the caseload doubling time was 360 days and recovery rate stands at 95 per cent, it said.

The number of sealed buildings went up to 128 while containment zones increased from four to 11 within 24 hours.

