Prohibitory orders prove to be dampener on New Year's Eve in Mumbai

With prohibitory orders in place, the beaches, promenades and parks of Mumbai wore a deserted look as the sun went down on the last day of 2021.
Earlier in the day, the city police issued an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea-faces, promenades, gardens, parks and similar public places between 5 pm to 5 am till January 15 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.
DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which came into force from 1 pm on Friday.
As a result, there were no crowds at the iconic Gateway of India, a favourite spot of many Mumbaikars to bring in a new year.
Police personnel were seen blowing whistles, asking people to move away since as early as 5 in the evening.
"I had come to witness New Year celebrations with wife and children, but we learnt here that police are not allowing people to visit Gateway of India," said 28-year-old Rafique Abdul Hamid, a resident of Mira Road in neighbouring Thane district.
Raj Patel (23) and Kushal (21), who had come to Mumbai from Gujarat to celebrate New Year's Eve, were also among those who were turned away by police from the spot.
"Now we will go back to our hotel and sleep," said Kushal, who is a photographer by profession.
There was heavy police deployment on approach roads and barricades were placed at other prominent tourist spots and hang-outs across the city.
At Marine Drive in south Mumbai, police personnel were standing every 50 meters.
Even runners and evening walkers were turned away from the popular seashore promenade.
"We don't like turning people away like this, especially those who arrive with families to watch the sunset and celebrate Near Year's Eve. But people should understand that it is for their own safety," said a police official.
But though celebrations remained muted, the facades of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were lit up in the evening with special lights.
