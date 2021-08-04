Goa coronavirus update: 110 new Covid-19 infections, 90 recoveries

on Wednesday reported 110 fresh positive cases and one death due to the infection while 90 patients recovered, a health department official said.

The fresh additions pushed the overall count of infections in to 1,71,506, the death toll to 3,153, and recoveries to 1,67,335, leaving the state with 1,018 active cases, the official said.

"With 4,771 new tests, the total number of tests conducted so far in has gone up to 10,72,944, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,71,506, new cases 110, death toll 3,153, discharged 1,67,335, active cases 1,018, samples tested till date 10,72,944.

