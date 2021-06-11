Mumbai reports 696 fresh coronavirus infections, 24 fatalities

-
-
Mumbai reported 696 new coronavirus infections and 24 fatalities on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The financial capital of the country recorded fewer than 1,000 cases for the 12th day in a row, though the daily spike and death figure rose slightly compared to Thursday.
The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 7,15,146, while the death toll reached 15,146.
On Thursday the city had reported 660 new cases and 22 deaths.
There are 15,819 active COVID-19 cases now, after 658 patients were discharged from hospitals.
So far 6,81,946 patients have recovered in the city, taking the recovery rate to 95 per cent.
With 26,228 coronavirus tests conducted since Thursday evening, the total of tests rose to 65,61,197.
Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between June 4 to June 10 dipped to 0.11 per cent, while the caseload doubling rate is now 598 days, the BMC said.
There are 24 active containment zones, and 92 buildings have been currently sealed after coronavirus patients were found there.
Mumbai had reported its highest daily spike of 11,163 cases on April 4, 2021 and the highest daily death toll of 90 on May 1, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.
