Nagaland firing: Mamata asks police to keep tab on BSF activities in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday asked police in districts that share borders with neighbouring countries to keep a watch on activities of the BSF, in the wake of the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland by security forces.
She also directed police to not allow the Border Security Force to breach its earmarked jurisdiction, and maintained that law and order is a state subject.
"I know there is this problem BSF personnel enter our villages and then we get complaints about harassment. They go to several places that are beyond their jurisdiction without informing the police.
Everybody has seen what happened in Nagaland in Bengal's Sitalkuchi during assembly polls and recently in Coochbehar, where three persons were killed in firing I will ask the block development officers and inspectors-in-charge to be on alert, she said at an administrative review meeting of Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur districts held in Karnajora here.
Banerjee was referring to the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district on December 4 and 5.
The chief minister has also been protesting against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction, terming the move as an attempt to interfere with the federal structure of the country.
The BJP-led central government has amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50-km stretch from the earlier 15-km limit, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.
"We do not have problems in the border areas and share very cordial relations (with neighbouring countries). There is no need to create this confusion. Law and order is a state subject," Banerjee had said.
West Bengal shares international borders with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.
