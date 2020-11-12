Nagaland's coronavirus recovery rate rises to all-time high of 90.3%

on Thursday recorded an



all-time high COVID-19 recovery rate of 90.3 per cent as 88 patients recuperated from the disease, while 37 fresh infections pushed the state's tally to 9,615, a health official said.

This is for the fifth consecutive day that the state has recorded more recoveries of COVID-19 patients than detection of fresh cases, which has improved the recovery rate, said Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

On Wednesday, Nagaland's COVID-19 recovery rate was 89.73 per cent.

Altogether 8,683 infected patients have recovered from the disease till date, while the number of active COVID-19 patients has come down to 786, Hangsing said.

"37 +ve cases of # COVID-19 detected today. Kohima- 26, Dimapur- 9, Mon- Tuensang- 1 each. Also, 88 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 46, Kohima- 38, Mon- 3, Phek- 1," Health and Family Welfare minister, S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

There have been a total of 53 deaths of COVID-19 infected patients so far, of which 44 are due to contagion, six are not related to COVID-19 and three deaths are under investigation, said Dr Hangsing.

Altogether 93 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The district wise distribution of confirmed cases are: Dimapur (5,339), Kohima (2,867), Mon (570), Peren (314), Tuensang (159), Zunheboto (139), Mokokchung (120), Phek (37), Wokha (29), Kiphire (23) and Longleng (18).

Of the total confirmed cases, the segregated data comprises 4,091 armed forces personnel, 3,363 traced contacts, 1,691 returnees from other states and 470 frontline workers, he said.

The district wise active cases are Dimapur (481), Kohima (200), Mon (85), Peren (8), Mokokchung (7), Tuensang (4) and Zunheboto (1).

A total of 1,03,4233 samples have been tested so far in Nagaland, which includes 63,992 through RT-PCR, 34,649 on TruNat and 4,782 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Hangsing.

