Names of Dr Srinivas, Dr Behari sent for AIIMS Delhi top post: Report

With Dr Randeep Guleria's second extended tenure as the director of AIIMS, ending on September 23, the names of two doctors have been recommended for the top job in the premier institute, sources said.

It has been learnt that the names of Dr M Srinivas, Dean of Employees' State Insurance Company (ESIC) Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad, and Dr Sanjay Behari, Director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Trivandrum, have been sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for approval.

Interestingly, neither Dr Srinivas nor Dr Behari had not applied for the post, the sources told PTI on Tuesday.

Earlier in March, names of three doctors -- Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology; Rajesh Malhotra, chief of Trauma Centre and the head of the department of orthopaedics; and Pramod Garg, professor in the gastroenterology department in the institute -- shortlisted by a search-cum-selection committee and subsequently approved by the Institute Body, the top decision-making body of the AIIMS, were sent to the for approval.

The headed by the prime minister on June 20 sought a wider panel of names for the post of director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Following this, names of MV Padma Srivastava, chief of Neurosciences Centre; Dr Balram Bhargava, former ICMR director general; and Dr Rakesh Aggarwal, director of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry; were sent.

"Now names of Dr Srinivas and Dr Behari have been sent to for final approval," a source said.

Dr Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at Delhi before he joined ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad in 2016.

Dr Behari was professor and head of Neurosurgery department at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow before he took charge as the director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Trivandrum in April.

The tenure of the incumbent Dr Guleria which was till March 24 was extended by three months. It was then subsequently extended by another three months.

Dr Guleria was appointed as director for a term of five years on March 28, 2017.

