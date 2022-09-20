Names of Dr Srinivas, Dr Behari sent for AIIMS Delhi top post: Report

-
ALSO READ
AIIMS INICET 2023 registration starts today: Here's how you can apply
AIIMS Delhi developing app to improve treatment, care of eye patients
'BJP treated bimari, now beneficiaries get 100% funds', BJP's Goa incharge
Delhi AIIMS raises room rent for private ward after 5% GST rate hike
PM Modi to inaugurate Deogarh airport, new AIIMS in Jharkhand today
-
With Dr Randeep Guleria's second extended tenure as the director of AIIMS, New Delhi ending on September 23, the names of two doctors have been recommended for the top job in the premier institute, sources said.
It has been learnt that the names of Dr M Srinivas, Dean of Employees' State Insurance Company (ESIC) Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad, and Dr Sanjay Behari, Director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Trivandrum, have been sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for approval.
Interestingly, neither Dr Srinivas nor Dr Behari had not applied for the post, the sources told PTI on Tuesday.
Earlier in March, names of three doctors -- Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology; Rajesh Malhotra, chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre and the head of the department of orthopaedics; and Pramod Garg, professor in the gastroenterology department in the institute -- shortlisted by a search-cum-selection committee and subsequently approved by the Institute Body, the top decision-making body of the AIIMS, were sent to the ACC for approval.
The ACC headed by the prime minister on June 20 sought a wider panel of names for the post of director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.
Following this, names of MV Padma Srivastava, chief of Neurosciences Centre; Dr Balram Bhargava, former ICMR director general; and Dr Rakesh Aggarwal, director of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry; were sent.
"Now names of Dr Srinivas and Dr Behari have been sent to ACC for final approval," a source said.
Dr Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS Delhi before he joined ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad in 2016.
Dr Behari was professor and head of Neurosurgery department at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow before he took charge as the director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Trivandrum in April.
The tenure of the incumbent Dr Guleria which was till March 24 was extended by three months. It was then subsequently extended by another three months.
Dr Guleria was appointed as director for a term of five years on March 28, 2017.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 19:31 IST