'BJP treated bimari, now beneficiaries get 100% funds', BJP's Goa incharge

BJP's Goa in-charge C.T. Ravi on Friday said that during the Congress regime, beneficiaries were not getting 100 per cent, which was being sent by the Centre, but now the BJP government has treated the 'bimari' (disease) and beneficiaries are getting full assistance.
"When Rajiv Gandhi was Prime Minister in 1986, he once said that if the central government sends 100 rupees then 15 rupees reach the last man (beneficiary). Today, there are more than 300 schemes, if we send Rs 100, then the last man gets Rs 100. This is our 'niyat'," Ravi said here.
He said that the BJP has 'niti' (Policy), 'neta' (Leader) and 'niyat' (intent).
"Even earlier 'bimari' was there. But, the Congress had not given treatment to it. Today 'bimari' is treated. Because of this the last man is getting 100 per cent," he said.
He said that every party works with different targets. "Some parties only work to come into power. The BJP is not only for power. Power is not our ultimate goal. Power is a resource to get your target completed. Our target is to make the nation strong, to make all 'Atmanirbhar', to make India Vishwaguru. For this we are working," Ravi said.
Ravi commended the efforts of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee in expanding the connectivity.
"Atalji was in power from 1998 to 2004. During that time the connectivity of the nation was expanded. Telephone connectivity got faster. Even television connectivity started when Atalji was in power. Before that only Doordarshan was there. Only 3 to 4 programmes were shown then. Today if you hold a remote in your hand, you can have access to 300 to 500 channels," Ravi said.
He also said that after Narendra Modi came to power, very soon, 'Har Ghar Har Vyakti' will be connected. "People got connected with banks, through Swacchha Bharat people got toilets. Through Ayushman Bharat people got health insurance. Farmers got assistance and gas connection through Ujwala scheme," he said.
"During the Ukraine and Russia war, not only Indian students, but students from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Nepal also held the Indian flag to return safely. This is the might of India now," he said.
He said that during the Congress regime 'policy paralysis' was there, but today it is not so. "Today reform, transform and perform is taking place," he said.
He also said the Congress means scam and BJP means scheme. "Congress means corruption, BJP means development," he said.
--IANS
sanjay/dpb
