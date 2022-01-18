National peak of Covid cases may come in 2-3 weeks: SBI Research

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Leaders pay tribute to victims, security personnel
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai from Dec 16 to Dec 31 amid Omicron fear
'Chawl' revamp to slash Central Mumbai realty prices by up to 25%
Mumbai logs 420 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths; active tally at 4,161
-
New Covid cases in Mumbai seem to be stabilising, but infections in other places like Bengaluru and Pune are increasing during the ongoing third wave of the pandemic, SBI Research said in a report.
So, while the third wave seems to have achieved its peak in Mumbai, if other districts also implement strict measures to control the virus spread, the national peak may come within 2-3 weeks after the Mumbai peak, the report said.
It added that the share of vacant beds has seen an increase at all major centres, indicating India is much well-prepared to tackle the ongoing wave.
In Mumbai, case share is maximum in the 30-39 age group, while death count is maximum in the 60-69 age bracket.
Active beds to total capacity have also come down from the second wave, the report said.
SBI Business Activity Index Declined to 101.0 as on January 17 from 109.0 as on January 10. This is the lowest level seen since November 15 last year.
The weekly arrival of vegetables, RTO Revenue Collection and Apple Mobility index declined significantly, the report said.
A total of 44 lakh precautionary doses and 3.45 crore doses to 15-18 age group have been administered. Rural vaccination share in total vaccination is now at 83 per cent in January, indicating the rural populace may be largely protected in the current wave, the report said.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU