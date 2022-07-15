NCP slams Maharashtra CM over clearances given to bullet train project

-
The NCP on Friday criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the clearances given to the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, saying he should focus more on issues concerning the state.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that Shinde had given all the clearances to expedite the project, which the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, had put on the back burner.
The NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, "The illegal government of Eknath Shinde has expeditiously given clearances to the bullet train project".
Thane district, which Shinde represents, is the most urbanised district in the state, with the largest number or municipal corporations, he said.
"Shinde should focus more on issues concerning the state and Thane district to resolve the urban problems it faces, instead of bowing before neighbouring Gujarat," Tapase alleged.
The estimated cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is Rs 1,10,000 crore, of which Rs 88,000 crore are being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Over 70 per cent land required in Maharashtra for the project has been acquired in Thane and Palghar districts.
