NCW takes cognisance of 5 rape cases in Hyderabad involving minor girls

The Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday said that it has come across an article wherein it has been reported that five cases of rape involving minor girls have been reported in in a week.

As per a statement issued by the NCW, the article states that two more incidents of rape involving minors were reported in on Monday, the fifth in a week.

According to the statement, the Commission has taken serious note of the increasing rate of heinous crimes against girls and women in the district of Telangana. The role of the Police is not only to protect and prevent crimes but also to take swift and appropriate action in such matters. Therefore, the Commission has taken cognizance of the matter.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police, Telangana to directly intervene in the matter and to send a detailed report within seven days on the steps taken by the State of Telangana to ensure the safety and security of girls and women so that such incidences can be prevented in future. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

The first rape case out of the five in the city concerning a minor was reported on May 28, the second was reported on Sunday and the third came to light on the same day.

In the first case which triggered political reactions across party lines, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. Four out of the five accused have been arrested in the case.

Further, on Sunday, two new involving minors came to light.

As per the police, in one of the cases on Sunday, the minor said that the accused, Shaik Kaleem Ali alias Kaleem, a cab driver, saw that she was alone and asked her if she wants to go somewhere.

"The minor girl replied she wants to go to Shaheen Nagar as she does not have money. Kaleem lured the minor girl to drop her at her house and took her in his car. On the way at about 10 pm, he picked the second accused Mohammed Luqman Ahmed Yazdani alias Luqman. They both took her to the house of accused Luqman situated at Kondurg village, where the accused persons Kaleem and Luqman forcibly committed sexual assault on a minor girl," the police said.

While in the second rape case that was reported on Sunday in the city, two accused were reportedly arrested.

The accused, in the latest incident, has been identified as Mohd Sufiyan who is 21-year-old.

The incident came to light when the victim complained to her mother about the stomach ache. According to the statement released by the Inspector of Kalapathar police station, the girl was an employee at a store nearby Charminar. She was taken by the accused to his house on May 31 where she was sexually assaulted.

Two more rape incidents involving minors were reported in Hyderabad on Monday, the fifth in a week.

According to the Hyderabad police, the first of the two cases that came to the fore on Monday was reported at the Ramgopalpet Police station while the second was at Rajendernagar Police station limits.

The accused in both the cases have been arrested which involved a juvenile in the second case.

According to Ramgopalpet inspector Saidulu, in the first case, the 17-year-old was lured and raped by a 23-year-old person.

Meanwhile in the second case, according to Rajendernagar Circle Inspector Kankaiah, the victim was sexually assaulted by a minor at a movie theatre a month ago.

