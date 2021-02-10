New coronavirus cases cross 500 for second time in Mumbai in February

-
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 558
fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of the infections to 3,13,206 while four deaths took toll to 11,400, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
This is the second time this month that the number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day crossed the 500-mark in Mumbai, which reported 503 infections on February 3.
As per the BMC data, the number of recoveries rose to 2,95,521 with 476 more people getting discharged from hospitals during the day.
Mumbai is now left with 5,369 active cases while the average doubling rate of cases is 555 days.
With 15,688 new tests, the number ofsamples tested for coronavirus in Mumbai so far went up to 29,49,675.
Meanwhile, 6,463 beneficiaries, including2,727 healthcare workers and 3,736 frontline workers, were administered COVID-19 vaccines at 23 centers in Mumbai on Monday, taking the total count of the inoculated healthcare workers to 95,657.
