NIA files third chargesheet against three JuM-Bangladesh terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed its third chargesheet against three cadres of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) -- a proscribed terrorist organisation.

The chargesheet has been filed at a special court in Bhopal.

The case was initially registered at PS STF Bhopal on March 14 , 2022, and later on, the probe into the matter was taken over by the .

The had earlier filed chargesheet against six accused and a supplementary chargesheet against one accused.

The accused persons against whom the third chargesheet was filed have been identified as -- Hamidulla a.k.a. Mufakir, Mohd. Shahadat Hussain a.k.a. Abidulla and Talha Talukder Faruq -- all residents of .

The chargesheet has been filed against them under several sections of IPC, UA (P) Act, Section 14 A (b) of the Foreigners Act and Section 3 of Passport (Entry into India) Act - read with Rule 6 of Passport (Entry into India) Rules.

"Investigations have established that the accused Mufakir, Abidulla and Talha Talukder Faruq are JMB cadres, who illegally entered India with an intention to further their terror activities. They entered a criminal conspiracy with their other associates to influence, radicalise and motivate the Indian Muslims to prepare for 'Jihad'. They were also provoking some Muslim youth to launch 'Jihad' in India to establish Islamic (Sharia) law in India," the NIA has alleged.

